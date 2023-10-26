Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 26?
Can we count on Luke Kunin finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- Kunin is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Kunin has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
