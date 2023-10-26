The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Weegar scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Weegar has zero points on the power play.

Weegar averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

