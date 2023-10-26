The Calgary Flames, MacKenzie Weegar included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Weegar are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Weegar has averaged 21:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Weegar has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

Weegar has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis season.

Weegar has yet to put up an assist this season through seven games.

Weegar's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Weegar has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

