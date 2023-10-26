The Milwaukee Bucks, with Malik Beasley, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In this article we will look at Beasley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 110.9 points per game last season made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the league on defense.

The 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Malik Beasley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 32 9 3 1 3 0 0 11/13/2022 29 18 4 2 4 0 1

