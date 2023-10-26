Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Barzal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Barzal averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

