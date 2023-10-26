Mathew Barzal will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators meet on Thursday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In one of five games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Barzal has a point in four games this year through five games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.