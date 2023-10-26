When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mattias Janmark light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

