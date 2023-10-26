Should you wager on Max Domi to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Domi stats and insights

Domi is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Domi has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.