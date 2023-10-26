Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Blues on October 26?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- Backlund is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Backlund has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
