The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Backlund against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikael Backlund vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Backlund has yet to score a goal this season through seven games played.

In three of seven games this season, Backlund has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability that Backlund goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

