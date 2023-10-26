Mike Hoffman and the San Jose Sharks will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Hoffman against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Mike Hoffman vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights

Hoffman's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is -2.

Through six games this year, Hoffman has yet to score a goal.

Hoffman has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of six games this season, Hoffman has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Hoffman's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Hoffman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 6 Games 4 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

