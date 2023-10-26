In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mitchell Marner to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Marner scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Marner has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 10 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

