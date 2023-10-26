The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Mitchell Marner, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Considering a bet on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Mitchell Marner vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 22:54 on the ice per game.

In one of six games this season, Marner has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Marner has a point in four of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Marner has an assist in three of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.

Marner Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

