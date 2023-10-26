Will Morgan Rielly score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Rielly scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Rielly's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

