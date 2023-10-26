Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Rielly in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:03 per game on the ice, is +2.

In one of six games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Rielly has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Rielly has posted an assist in a game three times this year in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Rielly has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 10 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 1 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

