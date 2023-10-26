The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're thinking about a bet on Kadri against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Kadri has yet to score a goal this season through seven games played.

In one of seven games this year, Kadri has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of seven games this year, Kadri has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

