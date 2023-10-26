Noah Cates and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Cates in that upcoming Flyers-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Noah Cates vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cates Season Stats Insights

Cates' plus-minus this season, in 15:51 per game on the ice, is +2.

Cates has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Cates has registered a point in a game twice this year in six games played, including multiple points once.

Cates has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through six games played).

The implied probability that Cates hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Cates has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cates Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

