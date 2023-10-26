The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Dobson in the Islanders-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Dobson has averaged 24:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Dobson has scored a goal in one of five games this season.

In four of five games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game three times this year in five games played, including multiple assists once.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.