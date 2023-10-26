For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Gregor has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

