For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gregor stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Gregor has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.