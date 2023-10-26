Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Hanifin in that upcoming Flames-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 23:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Hanifin has yet to score a goal this season through seven games played.

Hanifin has registered a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Hanifin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

