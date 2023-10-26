For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Oliver Wahlstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Senators?

Wahlstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 35 games last season, Wahlstrom scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Wahlstrom scored one goal on the power play.

He posted a 10.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.9 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, giving up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

