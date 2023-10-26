Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 26?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Oliver Wahlstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wahlstrom 2022-23 stats and insights
- In six of 35 games last season, Wahlstrom scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Wahlstrom scored one goal on the power play.
- He posted a 10.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, giving up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Senators secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.