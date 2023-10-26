For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • Tippett is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Tippett has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

