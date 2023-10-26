The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Tippett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Owen Tippett vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:33 on the ice per game.

Tippett has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

In two of six games this season Tippett has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Tippett has had an assist twice this season in six games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

