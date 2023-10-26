For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Philip Broberg a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Philip Broberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Broberg stats and insights

Broberg is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Broberg has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

