Will Pontus Holmberg light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmberg 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 37 games last season, Holmberg scored -- but just one goal each time.

Holmberg tallied one goal on the power play.

He posted an 18.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars earned six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

