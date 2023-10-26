For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

