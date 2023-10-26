Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is -4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point twice this year in six games played, and had multiple points both times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in two of six games this season, and had multiple assists both times.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 2 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

