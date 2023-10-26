Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Rangers - October 26
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point twice this year in six games played, and had multiple points both times.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in two of six games this season, and had multiple assists both times.
- The implied probability is 37.7% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|6
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|2
