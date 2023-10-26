In the upcoming tilt versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Samuel Bolduc to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

