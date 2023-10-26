The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Couturier has averaged 20:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In one of six games this season, Couturier has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Couturier has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Couturier has an assist in two of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Couturier hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Couturier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Couturier Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 14th in the NHL.

