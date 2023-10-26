When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sean Walker find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Walker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Walker has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

