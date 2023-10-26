Can we expect Sebastian Aho finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Aho has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

