For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Simon Holmstrom a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Holmstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

Holmstrom averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

