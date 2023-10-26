On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Dallas Stars. Is T.J. Brodie going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Brodie has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

