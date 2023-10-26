When the San Jose Sharks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Thomas Bordeleau score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Thomas Bordeleau score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bordeleau stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Bordeleau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

