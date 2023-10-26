On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hertl's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

