Tomas Hertl will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Hertl's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of six games this season, Hertl has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hertl has posted an assist in a game three times this year in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Hertl's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

Hertl has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 6 Games 2 5 Points 4 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 4

