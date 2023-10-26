Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 26?
Should you wager on Travis Konecny to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- In three of six games this season, Konecny has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Konecny has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 27.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
