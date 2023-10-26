The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Konecny's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Konecny has averaged 16:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Konecny has scored a goal in a game three times this year over six games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In four of six games this year, Konecny has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has had an assist twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Konecny goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 1 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.