The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim's plus-minus this season, in 25:57 per game on the ice, is 0.

Through six games this season, Sanheim has yet to score a goal.

Sanheim has a point in five games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of six games this season, Sanheim has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

