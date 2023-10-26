The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bertuzzi, are in action Thursday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Bertuzzi against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Bertuzzi has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of six games this season, Bertuzzi has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in one of six games this year.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

