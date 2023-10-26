Can we expect Tyson Foerster lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Foerster has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

