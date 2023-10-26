Tyson Foerster will be among those in action Thursday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Minnesota Wild at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on Foerster's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Foerster has averaged 12:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Foerster has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Foerster has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of five games this year, Foerster has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Foerster's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Foerster has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 5 Games 1 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

