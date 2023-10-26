In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Vincent Desharnais to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

