Can we anticipate Walker Duehr lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames clash with the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Duehr has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

