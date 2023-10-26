When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will William Eklund score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Eklund scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

