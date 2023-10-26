William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Considering a wager on Eklund in the Sharks-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

William Eklund vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Eklund has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Eklund has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Eklund has recorded a point twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Eklund has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.