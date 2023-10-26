When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will William Nylander score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

  • In four of six games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Nylander's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

