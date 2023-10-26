When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will William Nylander score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In four of six games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Nylander's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

