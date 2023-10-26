Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 26?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will William Nylander score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- In four of six games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Nylander's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
