William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Nylander's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Nylander has netted a goal in a game four times this year in six games played, including multiple goals once.

Nylander has recorded a point in all six games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of six games played.

The implied probability that Nylander goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Nylander Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 10 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 2 10 Points 1 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

