In the upcoming tilt against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Yegor Sharangovich to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.