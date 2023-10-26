On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Yegor Zamula going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

